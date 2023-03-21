Papertris is a Tetris spin-off coming soon to Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 21, 2023
Switch
6
0
previous article
Bloodhound is a new FPS with free prologue
next article
FurryFury: Smash & Roll now available on Switch
Papertris
Contents

Papertris is a fast-paced, excitingly designed arcade puzzle game that combines classic gameplay with fresh new features coming to Switch March 30, 2023.

Features:

  • The Challenge mode is complicated with different challenges in which the player has to solve the corresponding tasks to pass to the next level, which becomes more difficult with each new level.
  • You can earn points whenever you can in the endless mode, which gets faster and harder from level to level.
  • The 2-player VS mode requires tactical skill in which players can use numerous combos to send Blocking Dice to block the opponent’s options.
  • Dice combinations in all 6 directions
  • Atmospheric music
  • Color-blind icon option
  • Dark mode
  • Full controller compatibility
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Papetura (Xbox Series X) Review
8.0
7
 
Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS (PS4) Review with stream
5.0
 
Evil’s Den: Forsaken Dungeon (PC – Early Access) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Bloodhound
Bloodhound is a new FPS with free prologue
 
Evils Den Forsaken Dungeon
Evil’s Den: Forsaken Dungeon (PC – Early Access) Review
 
Bullet Casters
Bullet Casters is a new bullethell shooter with PvP
 
Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw demo
MyGamer Visual Cast – Resident Evil 4: The Chainsaw Demo (PC)
 
Rusted Moss
Grapple-vania Rusted Moss coming to Steam soon
View All
Latest News
      
 
FurryFury

FurryFury: Smash & Roll now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on March 21, 2023
Today more players can join the amazing world of FurryFury: Smash & Roll because now it is also available on Nintendo Switch. This inconspicuous game hides in itself lots of playability, so you can enjoy it with your friends and people from all around [...]
1
 
Papertris

Papertris is a Tetris spin-off coming soon to Switch

by SquallSnake on March 21, 2023
Papertris is a fast-paced, excitingly designed arcade puzzle game that combines classic gameplay with fresh new features coming to Switch March 30, 2023. Features:
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums