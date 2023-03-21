Papertris is a Tetris spin-off coming soon to Switch

Papertris is a fast-paced, excitingly designed arcade puzzle game that combines classic gameplay with fresh new features coming to Switch March 30, 2023.
Features:
- The Challenge mode is complicated with different challenges in which the player has to solve the corresponding tasks to pass to the next level, which becomes more difficult with each new level.
- You can earn points whenever you can in the endless mode, which gets faster and harder from level to level.
- The 2-player VS mode requires tactical skill in which players can use numerous combos to send Blocking Dice to block the opponent’s options.
- Dice combinations in all 6 directions
- Atmospheric music
- Color-blind icon option
- Dark mode
- Full controller compatibility
