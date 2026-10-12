Humorous Survivor Horror game Outbreak: Dead City gets November release date

EastAsiaSoft revealed that first-person survival shooter Outbreak: Dead City will officially launch for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, XBOX One, XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC and Steam on November 4th.

Outbreak: Dead City blends first-person shooter gameplay with lighthearted and approachable survival horror elements using a retro low-poly graphics style that pays homage to genre classics of the ’90s. Players command a soldier in the specialized H.A.D.E.S. squad tasked with evacuating scientists and recovering intelligence to stave off a zombie apocalypse. Upgradeable weaponry, resource gathering, mission-based goals and optional side objectives allow players to approach the game in unique and dynamic ways, interacting with their team and other NPC survivors along the way.

Outbreak: Dead City is originally developed by ScrapGearStudio, ported for consoles and published worldwide by eastasiasoft. Digital pricing is set at US$6.99/€6.99, plus a 20% launch discount will be available for a limited time upon release!

About Outbreak: Dead City

Join the H.A.D.E.S. special forces team as they drop into a cityscape overrun by zombies in hopes of recovering valuable research, evacuating a key scientist and perhaps even finding a vaccine to put an end to the apocalypse! Outbreak: Dead City is a cinematic narrative first-person shooter presented in low-poly 3D style.

Take the role of a soldier tasked with locating a hidden laboratory, use firearms and melee strikes to fend off undead hordes and work with your squad as you navigate the urban sprawl. Cycle between upgradeable weapon types like semi-automatic rifles, handguns and more, pick up ammo wherever you can find it and make contact with human survivors to gain information or supplies. Complete mission objectives and survive at all costs, then push your skills even further in New Game Plus. The fate of humanity depends on your success!

Key Features:

-Explore a zombie-infested cityscape in first-person perspective!

-Customize and upgrade weaponry to improve your odds of survival.

-Interact with fellow squad members and other human survivors!

-Complete mission objectives to earn valuable resources.

-Locate a hidden laboratory in hopes of finding a vaccine!