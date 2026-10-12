Mr. Scary – Where Are You? (XSX) Review

Mr. Scary – Where Are You? is a new NES game created in NES Maker and ported to modern consoles thanks to Ratalaika Games. This 2D platformer also uses the same emulation interface as many other Ratalaika releases, meaning all the features you’d expect are here, including save states, rewind, and more.

Playing as Mr. Scary, who looks like a hand inside a sock puppet, the goal is to find your remaining sock puppet family by traversing through a half dozen stages. To make a quick comparison, imagine Mario 1 gameplay but without the ability to dash, and that is pretty much Mr. Scary. Besides walking to the right, the other main action is jumping, and like in Mario, enemies can be defeated by pouncing on their heads. Uniquely, some enemy projectiles can also be cleared this way. However, since there is no option to dash or jump-dash, more precision is required with each leap. Fear not, because the game design compensates for this, and the challenge remains low throughout. I was able to reach the ending in about 40 minutes. Granted, I cheesed the easy-to-use rewind feature, but hey, that’s why it’s there.

Also, like Mario, Mr. Scary can obtain one of two power-ups throughout the quest. The ice attack shoots straight ahead and freezes enemies for a second before they die, and the fireball acts similarly to Mario’s as it bounces lower to the ground with a more limited reach. Taking a hit eliminates these attacks, acting as a defense layer, and bosses are also immune from them, which is a little weird. Speaking of bosses, they are rather easy. One in particular just waits for you to attack it. Personally, I don’t mind. The low challenge is actually refreshing.

Even though the simple gameplay of Mr. Scary remains casual throughout, it has a few points worth mentioning. First, there is a simple overworld map in which the player needs to walk from stage to stage. This is a small feature that is appreciated because it doesn’t need to be there, but it helps tie the experience together. Also, each stage’s visual theme is drastically different from the previous one. This change in scenery is appreciated and sort of reminds me a bit of classic Mega Man titles. Also included is a digital instruction manual. Normally, just including a digital manual is a nice little touch, but it is the content that is important in this instance. Reading each page will provide clues regarding secrets, a practice that is sorely missing from modern games, further promoting the retro vibe. Finally, the soundtrack is also outstanding. Even if you never have the opportunity to play this game, you should at least listen to the soundtrack.

Mr. Scary isn’t anything overly special but is a fun, simple 2D platformer that doesn’t overstay its welcome or disrespect the player with cheesy tactics. My biggest complaint is the lack of an option to remap the controls (I would like to use the X and A buttons on the Xbox controller as opposed to being forced to go with the old-school A and B buttons to jump and attack), but this is a minor gripe. It is an appropriately priced, casual romp that is appreciated for its laid-back and somewhat goofy approach.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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