Physics-based rage platfomer Flippping Is Hard coming to Steam soon

Elegant Horse Studios announced that Flipping Is Hard, a physics-based co-op fun rage platformer, launches in 7 days, October 16, 2026 on PC via Steam at $14.99.

You are Flippy, a Flippia brick phone thrown into the trash, with your irresponsible owner Jeff stranded on top of the Trashlands – a bizarre mountain of forgotten toys, gadgets, and childhood memories. Unable to walk, Flippy must flip end-over-end through 10 increasingly ridiculous and perilous levels, from storm drains and candy hills to neon grids and refrigerators. Choose between Flipping Is Chill (5 hours) or the brutally difficult Flipping Is Hard (8+ hours), whilst meeting strange residents such as a foul-mouthed Tamagotchi, anarchist gummy bear, rave-DJ gingerbread man, and a scrapped-game alien.

Collect coins, achievements, challenges, and phone skins, play retro mini-games like Fnake, Floppy Road, and Flippy Bird, and climb with up to 16 players online using proximity voice chat and chaotic teamwork tools like the Help Beam, teleporting Microwaves, and Pings. A friendly Narrator guides Flippy upward, but as you climb higher, the Trashlands begin to feel less like a pile of rubbish and more like a carefully designed trap. Climb high with a little help from your friends.

Flipping Is Hard is targeted to be 8 hours for an average first-time player but for some people, it’ll be less. For others… Well, let’s just say the game has no problem turning one missed jump into a full-blown personal crisis. As a precision platformer, the difficulty—and therefore the playtime—depends heavily on how good you are. Skilled players can breeze through it, whilst new players may spend considerably longer learning the ropes. There IS a proper ending, though. So, technically you can finish the game.

Single-player is the purest version of the challenge. It is more focused, more meditative, and more intense in the traditional rage-game way. Every success and failure is entirely yours.