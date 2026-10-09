Joe & Mac Retro Collection gets a release date physically and digitally

Joe, Mac and Congo are almost here! Joe & Mac Retro Collection, the latest retro game compilation from Red Art Games, is headed to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam on October 29 digitally.

Developed by Red Art Studios, Red Art Games’ internal development studio, the Joe & Mac Retro Collection is a compilation of Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, Congo’s Caper, and Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the tropics, the three Joe & Mac titles developed by Data East and released on Super Nintendo between 1991 and 1995. All three games are part of the Tatakae Genshijin franchise in Japan.

Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja (ジョーとマック 戦え原始人) is a Run & Gun platformer that follows the titular Joe & Mac as they fight through 12 hellish levels using prehistoric (but not just) tools and weapons. While the game was censored when it came out in the West, the Retro Collection also includes the original Japanese version!

Congo’s Caper (戦え原始人2 ルーキーの冒険) is a side-scrolling Action platformer centered around Congo, a half-human, half-monkey boy looking to rescue his girlfriend from a demon through 35 varied levels.

Joe & Mac: Lost in the Tropics (ジョーアンドマック戦え原始人3主役はやっぱり) adds a light roleplaying aspect to the series. While the goal is still to defeat cavemen and dinosaurs, players can court and wed their Stone Age girlfriend, and even have a child with her!

In addition to allowing players to rediscover the original games as they were presented back in the 90s, the Joe & Mac Retro Collection also brings numerous quality of life improvements, a brand new Boss Rush Mode and multiple bonus features!

Three classic games from the 16-bit era

Includes both the Western and uncensored Japanese versions of each title

Brand new Boss Rush Mode to put players’ skills to the test

Save states have been added to facilitate progress

Made a mistake? Go back in time by using the Rewind feature

Optional CRT filter for an even more retro experience

Joe & Mac 1 and 2 can be played by two players in local coop mode

Customizable aspect ratios

Check out the original game boxes, manuals and cartridges via the Virtual Unboxing Experience

Listen to all three games’ soundtracks in the in-game music player