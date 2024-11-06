O.W.L Projekt is a 3D isometic puzzle game

Get ready for an enigmatic and challenging adventure with O.W.L Projekt, a 3D isometric puzzle game that will test your mind and logic skills. Controlling Elysion, a young being created in a mysterious experiment, you will face the enigmatic Watchers in a journey to escape and uncover secrets.

Armed with the powerful Sanctum Staff, Elysion can move objects and overcome obstacles, offering a unique and immersive gaming experience. Challenge yourself through 50 meticulously designed levels as you manipulate blocks, drag platforms, discover secret passages and climb ladders in rotating dioramas, with new mechanics introduced as difficulty gradually ramps up!