New Sword and Fairy: Together Forever trailer here

Here is a new trailer for the Chinese mythology-based action RPG Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, a brand new standalone entry in the storied franchise. The new trailer showcases the lush environments that players can explore. To celebrate the release of the exploration trailer, eastasiasoft has revealed that Sword and Fairy: Together Forever will release on PS5 and PS4 in North America, Europe and Australia on August 4th.

Enter a realm that blends ancient mythology with traditional oriental aesthetics in Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, the latest standalone entry in the nearly 27-year-old RPG franchise! Weaving its tale between the three clans of Human, Deity and Demon, Sword and Fairy: Together Forever puts you in command of a memorable party of characters, each with unique personalities, motives, skills, strengths and weaknesses. Only together can they shape the future! Guide them as one in this compelling standalone chapter that serves as a jumping-on point for those new to Sword and Fairy while paying tribute to the series’ grand legacy.

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever not only features the most advanced graphics in series history, but it also introduces dynamic real-time combat mechanics with total freedom of movement and fluid, screen-filling skill animations. Switch between playable characters and strategize on the fly! Along the way, you can also meet and care for spirit creatures that will aid in your journey. Discover lush interconnected environments, equip your party with new skills, play mini-games and much more as you explore this beautifully crafted action role-playing epic, including exclusive outfits and weapon skins to further enhance the experience!