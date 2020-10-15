New original Gameboy game Where Is My Body? out today

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Independent retro development studio Green Boy Games release their 8-bit point and click adventure Where Is My Body? on Nintendo Game Boy today.

Where Is My Body? is available in both Western and Japanese cartridges packed in regional specific boxes with manual, and can be acquired at https://greenboygames.com for/$57.5/£44.5/€49. The game is fully compatible with all Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance handhelds.

Remember that all previous games made by Green Boy Games can be purchased on the studio’s website until the end of stock. Titles like “Lunar Journey”, “Submarine 9”, “Micro Doctor”, “Leo Legend” are back on sale in ‘complete in box’ version (limited units).

“I would like to thank backers and friends who continuously support the titles which I create”, says Dana Puch, solo developer at Green Boy Games.

We also take the opportunity to announce a new project that Green Boy Games is working on: GreenBoyDAO.

GreenBoyDAO is the first retro game studio that fully lives in the blockchain. It produces special editions of Green Boy Games in the form of unique NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that can be acquired via cryptocurrency.

Features

