New Gameboy game 2021: Moon Escape getting physical and digital release

by SquallSnake on March 31, 2023
2021 Moon Escape Gameboy
Contents

Retro publisher Incube8 Games and indie developer Mike Yamato, announce that 2021: Moon Escape for the Nintendo Game Boy is available on physical cartridges and digital versions. The game will also be getting a self-released (digital format) on Nintendo Switch in the second week of May (the same DMG version of the game, running on Switch hardware).

I played an early version of Moon several months ago and was blown away by the scope and detail. You can watch my stream here:

Set in a galaxy devastated by an unprecedented war, you will play the role of Tars Nunien, a paladin of the Marked Brotherhood, whose only mission is to return the enemy war plans to the capital planet Astra Nova in the hope of organizing the last desperate defense against the terrible Kisur Barbarians.

2021: Moon Escape is an open-world adventure based on exploration, combat, and character progression where the game world is a constant threat to your survival and the success of your desperate but noble mission.

Standard Edition Includes:
Sealed box
Clear cartridge
Clear cartridge protector
Instruction booklet
2021: Moon Escape stickers sheet
Silkscreened PCB with artwork on the back side

Features:
Real-time combat
Main quest dungeons with optional shrines
Character customization through skill tree and upgradeable equipment
An intense and emotional story serving as a background to the exploration experience
An alternative ending based on the player’s choices

