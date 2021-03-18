Nanotale is a typing adventure game coming to Steam and Stadia

by SquallSnake on March 18, 2021
Indie developer Fishing Cactus announced that their typing adventure, Nanotale, is slated to leave Early Access and launch on Steam and Google Stadia on March 31st. The spiritual successor to the award-winning typing adventure Epistory, Nanotale sets players exploring a troubled fantasy world, using their typing skills to cast powerful spells, manipulating the environment and defeating enemies in an attempt to save the world.

“We’re so excited to reveal that Nanotale will be out in just two weeks!” said Bruno Urbain, CEO of Fishing Cactus. “We have listened to the community in the Early Access and are now proud to release the full version with improved performance, breathtaking cinematics and voice-overs, and new powers and biomes to discover! Wishlist Nanotale on Steam today so you don’t miss our launch on the 31st!”

Nanotale tells a fascinating story of a world on the brink of destruction as the heart of magic gets weaker by the minute. Players take on the role of novice Archivist, Rosalind, who sets out on a journey to the magical valley to collect plant and rock samples as well as catalog mysterious occurrences in an attempt to unravel the secrets surrounding the looming demise of Earth. 

Nanotale delivers a blend of typing adventure and RPG experience as players stumble upon and interact with other characters, solve various puzzles, and unleash magical powers to defeat foes. The game draws players in with its unique game mechanics as everything from movement to combat, even to menu controls, is accomplished using solely a keyboard, thus challenging players to sharpen their typing skills throughout the game. Nanotale will be available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russia, Chinese, Korean and Japanese

