Mygamer Visual Cast – Red Dead Redemption II (PC)

by squallsnake on April 18, 2020
This week we play some Red Dead Redemption II on PC. We marvel at the gorgeous visuals and stunning weather effects while we sell a horse and buggy. We also steal a dead dude’s hat.

Stream is embedded below:

