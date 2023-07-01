MyGamer Visual Cast – Pool Cleaning Simulator (PC Early Access Demo)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 1, 2023
PC
0
Contents

This week, me and Gillman played through the Pool Cleaning Simulator demo that is currently available on the steam. The final game is scheduled for a late 2023 release.

In this stream, we managed to clean the pool and find all the 15 rubber duckies.

