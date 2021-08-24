MyGamer Visual Cast – Heroes of Might and Magic II (GBC)

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The Heroes of Might And Magic series is one of my favorite strategy RPGs of all time. But did you know there was not one, but TWO Heroes of MM titles on Gameboy Color?

A while back, I streamed Heroes MM 1 and received some positive comments so I decided to stream of bit of the forgotten sequel – embedded below. The sequel is bigger and better than the original because it introduces campaign missions instead of just having individual scenarios. The graphics are also a little sharper and everything plays a little better all the way around.

Because I wasn’t careful, I managed to get killed by the AI a couple weeks into my play through of one specific scenario. That is ok though as I mostly wanted to demonstrate gameplay and talk about one of my favorite GBC titles of all time.