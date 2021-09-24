MyGamer Visual Cast – Good Knight (PC)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 24, 2021
PC
5
0
previous article
Brawler platformer Okinawa Rush gets Oct 2021 release date for PC/Switch, 2022 for PS and Xbox
next article
Hand-drawn puzzle platformer Haustoria now available on Switch
Good Knight PC
Contents

Good Knight is a genre-bending one-button bullet hell action shooter… sort of. This chaotic title might be hard to define due to the unique gameplay but one thing is for sure – it is tough.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Videocasts
FeaturedPCvideocast
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Orcs Must Die! 3 (PC) Review
8.5
3
 
BIOMUTANT (PC) Review
5.5
 
Mask of Mists (Xbox Series X) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
The Addams Family Mansion Mayhem
The new Addams Family game is now available on consoles and PC
 
Good Knight PC
MyGamer Visual Cast – Good Knight (PC)
 
OKINAWA RUSH
Brawler platformer Okinawa Rush gets Oct 2021 release date for PC/Switch, 2022 for PS and Xbox
 
Orcs must die 3
Orcs Must Die! 3 (PC) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Spin-off to Red Wings: Aces of the Sky will include multiple online multiplayer
View All
Latest News
      
 
The Addams Family Mansion Mayhem

The new Addams Family game is now available on consoles and PC

by SquallSnake on September 24, 2021
Metro Goldwyn Mayer and Outright Games with developer studio PHL Collective launched the very first console game for the CGI version of ‘The Addams Family,’ ‘The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem’. Based on the new animated feature [...]
21
 
Haustoria

Hand-drawn puzzle platformer Haustoria now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on September 24, 2021
Set off on a unique journey through the mysterious world that powerful cosmic monsters have cursed. Haustoria, a 2D puzzle-platformer with innovative gameplay mechanics and amazing hand-illustrated graphics developed by Antares Games, launches on Nintendo [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums