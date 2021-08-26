MyGamer Visual Cast: Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (PC)

This week, me and Gillman play some Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (PC), a crazy anime shooter that involves arcades, pigs, outer space, mechs, claw catchers and much more. It is a pretty crazy but quality title. We also talk about how game prices are skyrocketing on the collector market.
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
