MyGamer Visual Cast: Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (PC)

by SquallSnake on August 26, 2021
PC
Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special
This week, me and Gillman play some Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (PC), a crazy anime shooter that involves arcades, pigs, outer space, mechs, claw catchers and much more. It is a pretty crazy but quality title. We also talk about how game prices are skyrocketing on the collector market.

