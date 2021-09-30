MyGamer Visual Cast – Airport Renovator (PC – early DEMO version)

by SquallSnake on September 30, 2021
Airport Renovator 1
Contents

Last week, me and Gillman streamed Gas Station Simulator and we both thought it was better than expected. Airport Renovator is basically Gas Station Sim only you are cleaning a small airport as opposed to an old gas station. In our playthrough, we powerwash a building, weed whack a bunch of grass, and even dust off a runaway. Shortly after ending our stream, the demo ended and we were brought back to the main page. This game is currently still in the early dev stage but glad we were one of the first to check it out.

