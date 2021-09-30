MyGamer Visual Cast – Airport Renovator (PC – early DEMO version)

Last week, me and Gillman streamed Gas Station Simulator and we both thought it was better than expected. Airport Renovator is basically Gas Station Sim only you are cleaning a small airport as opposed to an old gas station. In our playthrough, we powerwash a building, weed whack a bunch of grass, and even dust off a runaway. Shortly after ending our stream, the demo ended and we were brought back to the main page. This game is currently still in the early dev stage but glad we were one of the first to check it out.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Mira’s Brush (PC) – Review
When the evil lord Colonel Blunt brute-forced his way into the castle and stole the color crystal from the empress, an ordinary girl Mira comes to rescue and is tasked with the duty of restoring colors to the Chromaland. Using her magic brush, she can [...]
Halo Infinite Preview
During their presentation for Halo Infinite at the 2021 Gamescom event, 143 Industries dropped the mother of all bombs and set in stone a release date for the end of this year. That’s right, dear reader, you will be blasting annoying grunts and dominating [...]
UnMetal (Xbox One) Review with stream
UnMetal is a deliberate Metal Gear parody game that is one of the most intelligently written, fourth wall breaking games I’ve played. Being the massive Metal Gear fan that I am, I was worried such an obvious knock off would sour the wondrous MGS [...]
Comments