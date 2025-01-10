Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary coming soon to PC

Eastasiasoft Limited is set to release the platforming adventure Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition, coming to Steam on January 16th both as a 2.5D remake and an expanded Director’s Cut of the retro original, bundled together in an exclusive Deluxe Edition for PC. The game can now be wishlisted on Steam.

Originally developed by Robert Jaeger and released in 1984 as Montezuma’s Revenge, The 40th Anniversary Edition resurrects and expands the game to 100 rooms, and now the timeless classic has been updated with 2.5D visuals presented in widescreen HD. Additionally, Robert Jaeger has expanded the original pixel version of his game, complete for the first time and will be made available as a special Director’s Cut.

Both games will be included in the Deluxe Edition bundle for Steam, priced at US$29.99/€29.99. Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition will also be available individually at US$19.99/€19.99. A 10% launch discount will be active for a limited time following release.

The 1983 classic multi-room platformer Montezuma’s Revenge returns in 2.5D glory, and now Pedro’s adventure is bigger than ever with 100 tricky rooms to explore! This time you can choose between male and female explorers, Pedro or his sister Rosita, to delve deep into the dangerous ruins and hunt for treasures untold!

Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition is remade from the ground up with vibrant 3D visuals while preserving the 1983 original’s 2D gameplay style. Run, jump and climb your way through tricky chambers to collect valuable artifacts, avoid perilous traps and fiendish enemies, find color-coded keys to progress and survive a final showdown to escape with your riches… and your life!

Key Features: