Mighty Goose getting free DLC in April

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 30, 2022
Playstation 4
5
0
previous article
These are the free Playstation games for April 2022
Mighty Goose DLC
Contents

PLAYISM is proud to announce a free DLC update for Mighty Goose, coming on April 19th! Mighty Goose is the fast-paced side-scrolling action shooter developed by Blastmode and MP2 Games.

Waddle your way across the galaxy showering enemies with a crazy arsenal of weapons and warmachines! HONK!

In case you didn’t know, Mighty Goose is pretty awesome and you should check out my article about it here.

Mighty Goose, the 2D action game released on June 5th, 2021 gets a honking power-up! This huge update comes jam-packed with a new water-themed stage on April 19th!

In his latest adventure, Goose travels to the world of water, Planet Ceto, to save the planet and its inhabitants, the fish people, from the evil Baron. 

It’s time for Goose to do what he does best – rain bullets on the baddies and save the day!

*This DLC is only playable after beating the main story*

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
DLC, News, Playstation 4, XBOX One
NewsPlayismPS4XBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
The Humans Collection (PS4) Review
3.5
15
 
Inukari – Chase of Deception (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
 
Royal Frontier (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
skul feat2
Skul The Hero Slayer (Xbox One) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Red Wings: American Aces getting March Switch and PC release
 
Metal Dogs
MyGamer Visual Cast – Metal Dogs (PC)
 
Will You Snail
Will You Snail now available on consoles and PC
 
Revita
Twin-stick roguelite Revita now available on PC, Switch soon
View All
Latest News
      
 
Mighty Goose DLC

Mighty Goose getting free DLC in April

by SquallSnake on March 30, 2022
PLAYISM is proud to announce a free DLC update for Mighty Goose, coming on April 19th! Mighty Goose is the fast-paced side-scrolling action shooter developed by Blastmode and MP2 Games. Waddle your way across the galaxy showering enemies with a crazy [...]
5
 
PS April 2022

These are the free Playstation games for April 2022

by SquallSnake on March 30, 2022
Sony announcing the following games will be free to PS+ subscribers in April 2022. Hood: Outlaws & Legends | PS4 & PS5Hood: In this intense online multiplayer2 title, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. One of [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums