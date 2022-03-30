Mighty Goose getting free DLC in April

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

PLAYISM is proud to announce a free DLC update for Mighty Goose, coming on April 19th! Mighty Goose is the fast-paced side-scrolling action shooter developed by Blastmode and MP2 Games.



Waddle your way across the galaxy showering enemies with a crazy arsenal of weapons and warmachines! HONK!

Mighty Goose, the 2D action game released on June 5th, 2021 gets a honking power-up! This huge update comes jam-packed with a new water-themed stage on April 19th!



In his latest adventure, Goose travels to the world of water, Planet Ceto, to save the planet and its inhabitants, the fish people, from the evil Baron.



It’s time for Goose to do what he does best – rain bullets on the baddies and save the day!



*This DLC is only playable after beating the main story*