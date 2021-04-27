Metroidvania Anew: The Distant Light coming to Steam later this year

by SquallSnake on April 27, 2021
Resonator Interactive is proud to reveal that its epic sci-fi metroidvania adventure Anew: The Distant Light is coming to PC in 2021. Awake on a strange moon, light years from home, tame an unexplored world and solve the mystery of your missing co-pilot. With a combat-ready space suit and a powerful home ship, realize your full potential and discover yourself.

Each biome of Anew is hand-crafted with its own unique life forms, puzzles, and surprises. Traverse this alien land by climbing, swimming, jetpacking, skating, swinging, and jumping across planetoids with their own gravity. Lay waste to deadly enemies by piloting powerful vehicles like a giant mech, dune buggy, rocket, and flying saucer. Survive the burning alien sun, which creates an organic day/night cycle with ever-changing hazards, enemies, and rewards.

As you brave this mysterious, interconnected world, you’ll have to earn new equipment through skillful combat and environmental puzzle solving. Customize your gear, pilot arcane vehicles, and repair your powerful home ship for the ultimate advantage. Along the way you’ll be treated to a gorgeous original score by award-winning composer Wilbert Roget II (Call of Duty: WWII, Mortal Kombat 11, Destiny 2: Forsaken, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and Dead Island 2).

Anew has been a dream project to work on,” said Resonator co-founder and art director Jeff Spoonhower. “I’ve had the freedom to create an original sci-fi world from the ground up with an intensely personal visual style and emotional tone. We worked hard to ensure that each and every area of the game is unique, beautiful, and fun to explore and discover. I’m excited for players to experience the surreal story of Anew, which is communicated through visual storytelling techniques, music, and sound design during live gameplay, rather than the traditional use of dialogue and text. I think players are really going to enjoy our immersive game world.”

“Since the original Metroid and Super Metroid, I’ve been thinking about making a game like this,” said Resonator co-founder and game director Steve Copeland. “Moody pathfinder games with deep mechanics often inspire me–Hollow Knight, Spelunky, Batman: Arkham… [referring to metroidvania genre] I prefer not to have inventory management chores or worry about item stats for this kind of game. So, we’re much more Metroid than Castlevania–every single piece of equipment is a unique game-changer… I’ve always wanted to create a game like Anew: The Distant Light and Resonator was formed specifically to make this game. We’ve kept it indie and kept the team small to make the game how we wanted.”

