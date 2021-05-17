Metal Slug Mobile gameplay trailer here

TiMi Studio shared a gameplay trailer for the mobile Metal Slug game it is working on for iOS and Android devices. No date has been revealed for release as of yet.
Players will experience the same side-scrolling shoot-em up action that has made Metal Slug a beloved game series for decades. The new Metal Slug unleashes hot lead and a variety of other weapons and features, including parachuting, destructible environment and… magnets on the ceiling.
The game will feature different game modes, epic boss battles and meaningful progression systems that encourage exploration and collection for players. Release plans for the game are not yet revealed.
