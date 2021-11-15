Mastho is Together is a precision platformer featuring a sugar-free marshmellow

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Mastho is Together, a minimalistic precision platformer that casts you in the role of a sugar-free marshmallow, is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this Wednesday, November 17th.

Mastho is Together was originally developed by Kind Cat Games and has been ported to consoles by Ratalaika Games, published worldwide by Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$4.99/€4.99, with an additional 20% launch discount available for select regions and platforms.

Action platforming as a sugar-free marshmallow can still be super-sweet! Mastho is Together features precision platforming challenges in which you guide the squishy white protagonist Mastho through obstacles in wholesome side-scrolling style. Jump and air dash your way through puzzle stages with pixel-perfect collision and no HUD to clutter the screen! The focus is entirely on gameplay.

Balancing minimalistic visuals with abstract aesthetics, Mastho is Together gets right to the point with no menus and no loading. Respawn immediately upon death, try again as many times as it takes, and relax to a light and rhythmic soundtrack across 40 lovingly crafted levels of increasing difficulty. Can you help Mastho along his path to pure healthy sweetness?