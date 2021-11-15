Mastho is Together is a precision platformer featuring a sugar-free marshmellow

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 15, 2021
Playstation 4
2
0
previous article
Savage Halloween (Xbox One) Review with stream
Mastho is Together
Contents

Mastho is Together, a minimalistic precision platformer that casts you in the role of a sugar-free marshmallow, is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this Wednesday, November 17th.

Mastho is Together was originally developed by Kind Cat Games and has been ported to consoles by Ratalaika Games, published worldwide by Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$4.99/€4.99, with an additional 20% launch discount available for select regions and platforms.

Action platforming as a sugar-free marshmallow can still be super-sweet! Mastho is Together features precision platforming challenges in which you guide the squishy white protagonist Mastho through obstacles in wholesome side-scrolling style. Jump and air dash your way through puzzle stages with pixel-perfect collision and no HUD to clutter the screen! The focus is entirely on gameplay.

Balancing minimalistic visuals with abstract aesthetics, Mastho is Together gets right to the point with no menus and no loading. Respawn immediately upon death, try again as many times as it takes, and relax to a light and rhythmic soundtrack across 40 lovingly crafted levels of increasing difficulty. Can you help Mastho along his path to pure healthy sweetness?

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Platformer, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
EastAsiaSoftNewsPlatformerPS4Ratalaika GamesSwitchXBOX One
, , , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Savage Halloween (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
8
 
Energy Cycle Edge (Xbox Series X) Review with stream
4.5
 
Henchman Story (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
Killer in the Cabin
Multiplayer social deduction game Killer in the Cabin now in Steam Early Access
 
Battlefield 2042
Battlefield 2042 Preview
 
Gas Station Simulator
Gas Station Simulator (PC) Review with stream
 
Giants Uprising
MyGamer Visual Cast – Giants Uprising (PC)
 
Make Your Kingdom
Make Your Kingdom is a new city builder – join the playtest here
View All
Latest News
      
 
Mastho is Together

Mastho is Together is a precision platformer featuring a sugar-free marshmellow

by SquallSnake on November 15, 2021
Mastho is Together, a minimalistic precision platformer that casts you in the role of a sugar-free marshmallow, is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this Wednesday, November 17th. Mastho is [...]
2
 
Killer in the Cabin

Multiplayer social deduction game Killer in the Cabin now in Steam Early Access

by SquallSnake on November 11, 2021
Independent developer Games People Play today announced their brand new multiplayer deduction and survival game, Killer in the Cabin, is out now on Steam via Early Access. The developers (who will be playing the game this weekend!) are planning to release [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums