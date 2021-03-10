Lost Game Boy Color game Infinity finally scheduled to be published

by SquallSnake on March 10, 2021
Developed in 2001, the video game Infinity will finally get a physical publication for the Nintendo Game Boy Color. Part of the original Affinix team and fresh faces, overseen by Canadian company Retro Modding and its subsidiary Incube8 Games, will resume the development. The crowdfunding campaign is set to launch on Kickstarter in June 2021.

Infinity is a much anticipated game that has kept its fans and the retro gaming community talking for the past 20 years. It is representative of the end of the Game Boy Color era and would be one of the very few non-japanese RPGs developed for the Nintendo Game Boy system.

Originally developed by Affinix Software from 1999 to 2001 towards the end of the Game Boy Color’s retail lifespan, the shift in the market towards the Game Boy Advance (released in 2001) resulted in publishing struggles for Infinity. As a result, the original Affinix team went their separate ways, leaving Infinity a what-if that was formally cancelled in 2002. Following repeated interest in what was seen as one of the last Game Boy Color games, an unfinished version of Infinity was released as a free ROM in 2016, and despite generating a lot of buzz, remained unfinished.

Now, for the 20th anniversary of Infinity, Incube8 Games has assembled a team to finally complete the game. Supported by Retro Modding’s expertise and supply chain, their goal is to publish Infinity as a physical cartridge to let players experience the game as it was meant to be played, but a digital ROM version will be released as well to make it accessible to all players.

A pre-launch page for the Kickstarter campaign is available here : www.infinitygbc.com

Gameboy Color, News
GBCNews
