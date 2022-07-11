Light bending puzzler Rayland coming releasing this week

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 11, 2022
Playstation 4
1
0
previous article
Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (Xbox One) Review with stream
Rayland
Contents

The inhabitants of Rayland use the energy from the Domus to survive, and to transport this energy they use a Reflectus, a type of equipment that reflects the rays to other Domus. Your mission is to help the inhabitants of Rayland to transport the energy of the Domus through the various lands contained in the path. For this, you must correctly position the Reflectus and rotate them so the energy rays reach the necessary Domus.

Rayland features a variety of brain teasers about reflecting a beam of light around an isometric playfield from one point to another. The emitter and receiver are stationary, and it’s your task to reposition mirror-like reflector panels to direct the course of the beam. Gameplay is simple, but the challenge is increasingly high. Do you have what it takes to clear them all?

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: July 13, 2022
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Features:
-Use the resources of each level to make reflected rays reach their target!
-Intersect rays to generate a new vector for them.
-Move and rotate the mirror-like Reflectus!
-Aim through gaps between blocks to allow the beam to pass through!
-Overcome a variety of brain-teasing stages!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.5
7
 
Hillbilly Doomsday (Xbox Series X) Review with stream
7.0
 
Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover (XSX) Review with stream
7.0
Platforms
 
Endling Extinction is Forever scaled
Endling – Extinction is Forever gameplay trailer here
 
R 10
Scorn (PC/Xbox) Preview
 
fall guys title
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Xbox One) Review
 
R 14
Anvil Saga (PC) Review
 
HunterX
Action adventure HunterX coming to Switch in July
View All
Latest News
      
 
Rayland

Light bending puzzler Rayland coming releasing this week

by SquallSnake on July 11, 2022
The inhabitants of Rayland use the energy from the Domus to survive, and to transport this energy they use a Reflectus, a type of equipment that reflects the rays to other Domus. Your mission is to help the inhabitants of Rayland to transport the energy [...]
1
 
Hell Pages

Side-scrolling shooter Hell Pages coming to Switch soon

by SquallSnake on July 10, 2022
The doors to hell have been opened! The Earth has become a battlefield among 10 infernal armies. Bael, the most feared of all demons, sets out in an insane crusade to conquer the Earth for himself across 10 stages of bullet hell action. Violence and blood [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums