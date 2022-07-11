Light bending puzzler Rayland coming releasing this week

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The inhabitants of Rayland use the energy from the Domus to survive, and to transport this energy they use a Reflectus, a type of equipment that reflects the rays to other Domus. Your mission is to help the inhabitants of Rayland to transport the energy of the Domus through the various lands contained in the path. For this, you must correctly position the Reflectus and rotate them so the energy rays reach the necessary Domus.

Rayland features a variety of brain teasers about reflecting a beam of light around an isometric playfield from one point to another. The emitter and receiver are stationary, and it’s your task to reposition mirror-like reflector panels to direct the course of the beam. Gameplay is simple, but the challenge is increasingly high. Do you have what it takes to clear them all?

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: July 13, 2022

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Features:

-Use the resources of each level to make reflected rays reach their target!

-Intersect rays to generate a new vector for them.

-Move and rotate the mirror-like Reflectus!

-Aim through gaps between blocks to allow the beam to pass through!

-Overcome a variety of brain-teasing stages!