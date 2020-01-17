LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Gameplay Trailer

Join father-daughter duo Lemeza and Lumisa Kosugi into the deep ruins with the latest gameplay trailer for LA-MULANA 1 & 2, coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One this March! The Kosugis must utilize a broad scope of tools and interact with a myriad of eccentric characters to make it out of the deadly ruins alive.
La-Mulana 1&2 is scheduled to launch March 17, 2020.
