LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Gameplay Trailer

by squallsnake on January 17, 2020
Playstation 4
Join father-daughter duo Lemeza and Lumisa Kosugi into the deep ruins with the latest gameplay trailer for LA-MULANA 1 & 2, coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One this March! The Kosugis must utilize a broad scope of tools and interact with a myriad of eccentric characters to make it out of the deadly ruins alive.

La-Mulana 1&2 is scheduled to launch March 17, 2020.

News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
La-MulanaNewsNIS AmericaPS4SwitchXBOX One
