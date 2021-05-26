Inca ARPG Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards out now on PC and Switch – Xbox and PS later

405 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Digitart Interactive and N-Fusion Interactive are proud to announce that its Inca mythology-based action-RPG Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards is out now on PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch for $19.99. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will follow. Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards stars comic book creator and actress Paula Garces (Harold & Kumar series, On My Block, The Shield) as Incan demigod Aluna, and Julio Macias (Oscar ‘Spooky’ Diaz from On My Block) as Aluna’s father, Franicisco Cortes.



Developed by Digiart Interactive and N-Fusion Interactive, Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards is a rip-roaring romp through Inca lore featuring mythological gods, beasts, and tales that formed the backbone of 16th century Colombian culture. Venture from the Sanctuary seaside cliffs through the massive jungles of the New World, all the way to Nagaric’s Temple in the Volcanic Canyons in this pulpy period adventure.

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards follows the exploits of Aluna, the warrior daughter of a Spanish conquistador and South American nature goddess Pachamama. Raised in early 16th century Spain, Aluna escaped to the New World only to realize it was her true homeland. Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards sets our heroine on a quest through Inca mythology as she strives to restore the amulet her goddess mother entrusted to her… and fulfill her true destiny.



Created by Paula Garces and Antonio Hernandez in response to the underrepresentation of both Latin and female superheroes in the entertainment industry, Aluna went on to become a cult hit and is currently starring in the ongoing comic book saga, The World of Aluna, written by Assassin’s Creed and Batman: Arkham Origins scribes Ryan Galletta, Dooma Wendschuch, and Corey May. Aluna further made a name for herself in video games after becoming a playable character in S2 Games’ popular MOBA Heroes of Newerth, where she was played by Paula Garces herself.