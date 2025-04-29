I Am Your President lands on PS5

Coming to PlayStation 5 on April 30 is I Am Your President, a political survival game from the creators of the popular and highly rated Crime Scene Cleaner. The title allows you to become the president of the United States of America. I Am Your President is a game full of political clashes, crisis situations and geopolitical struggles. This unique simulator has also been released previously for PC and Xbox.

The game was developed by the independent President Studio from Poland, which is known for its well-received Crime Scene Cleaner. I Am Your President was released in 2023 first on PC, and later the title also hit Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for developing and releasing the console version.

Grand challenges and political survivalism

I Am Your President is an intriguing political survival game with the mechanics of a narrative strategy game. The player begins his adventure as the newly elected president of the United States, who must face the realities and challenges of big politics.

The gameplay includes making political decisions, talking to people, attending press conferences and conducting foreign policy, among other things. Presidential activities also include preparing various speeches and addresses, as well as running social media channels. The game combines serious topics with satirical and humorous elements.

Decide, divide and rule!

The creators of I Am Your President have prepared a special political compass, which shows exactly how specific decisions of the player place themselves on the ideological map. The player gets a lot of freedom in conducting domestic and foreign policy. So you can, for example, lavigate around the center or be closer to the Democratic or Republican line.

There is also no shortage of random events in I Am Your President, and references to real-life political figures and events, as well as conspiracy theories, add further flavor.

I Am Your President – main features:

-political survival simulator;

-domestic and foreign policy;

-different ideological currents;

-random events and crises;

-conspiracy theories.

The release date for I Am Your President for PlayStation 5 has been set for April 30, 2025.