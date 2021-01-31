Here’s when R-Type Final 2 will be released

by SquallSnake on January 31, 2021
PC
11
0
Contents

﻿R-Type Final 2 will release on April 30, 2021 in North America, Europe, and Oceania for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
﻿

