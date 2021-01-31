Here’s when R-Type Final 2 will be released

R-Type Final 2 will release on April 30, 2021 in North America, Europe, and Oceania for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
100%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne now available
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne is now available in North America for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and Steam®! Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne is a video game adaptation of the [...]
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV character trailers here
SNK revealed a new character trailer for BENIMARU NIKAIDO, a returning champion in THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (KOF XV). BENIMARU, alongside master illusionist SHUN’EI and sleepy-yet-deadly MEITENKUN, make up the dynamic TEAM HERO. More teams and character [...]
These are the free PlayStation games for February 2021
Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ subscribers during February 2021. Destruction AllStars (PS5) Entertain the crowds by bringing controlled chaos to the vehicular combat arena of this metal-crunching multiplayer game*. Pick one of 16 [...]
Comments