Haven Park Out Now on PC and Nintendo Switch

by SquallSnake on August 12, 2021
PC
Haven Park
Indie publisher Mooneye Studios and developer Fabien Weibel are proud to announce that their first joint wholesome exploration game Haven Park is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch. In Haven Park you inherit your grandma’s old camping grounds and soon find yourself maintaining the park and meeting its whimsical campers to restore the resort to its former glory.

Mooneye also made the stellar Lost Ember – check out this article here.

Haven Park is a wholesome single-player exploration and building game that lets you explore its beautiful world freely while taking care of the park and its quirky little campers. Maintain and develop several cozy camps in order to attract even more characters and find out what they need to make their stay the best vacation ever. Soon enough they’ll even start telling you little secrets and legends about the park and send you off on various quests.

There’s a lot to be discovered but do it all at your own pace. Haven Park wants you to relax and enjoy just as much as your campers.

“Haven Park is the first game I developed and I couldn’t be more excited to share it with you! It’s been an incredible journey and I’m thankful for everyone that helped bring it to life”, says solo-dev Fabien Weibel who has been developing Haven Park for just over a year as a means to deal with being in lockdown and avoiding going crazy.

With about 3-4 hours of gameplay in the main story and a lot of fun little side quests Haven Park is perfect to sit back and enjoy a colorful world after a busy day.

