Hand-drawn 3D platformer Ruffy and the Riverside releasing June 2025

German indie studio Zockrates Laboratories and US publisher Phiphen Games are ready to announce the release date of Ruffy and the Riverside, the hand-drawn 3D platformer is jumping onto PC (Steam & Epic Games), PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Series X|S and Nintendo Switch(es) on June 26th, 2025!

Originally scheduled for a Q1 release, using Ruffy’s magical SWAP, the release date was changed to 26 June 2025 to ensure a simultaneous release on all platforms and to make it the best possible game it can be.

In Ruffy and the Riverside, you wield the magic power of SWAP, using it to Copy & Paste textures within the game world. Turn ice into lava or waterfalls into vines as you ride hay bales, explore, fight, and solve puzzles throughout Riverside. Unleash your imagination in this quirky open-world action game that literally lets you change the world!

Ruffy just won’t stop! When the 3D world ends, he leaps into new 2D levels to collect even more treasures, but watch out – many obstacles must be swapped before you can safely pass through walls.

Explore the marvelous open world of Riverside, where Ruffy embarks on playful side quests, masters challenges, and collects magic treasures across seven distant regions. Ride hay bales, perform tricks on secret rails, and discover unknown areas as you meet the mysterious Etoi and help the colourful cast of characters.

Key Features

-Use and master the power of SWAP to transform elements in the game world.

-Overcome various puzzles through creative manipulation of objects.

-Jump, fight and skate around the open world of Riverside

-Solve puzzles and find treasures hidden in 2D levels

-Unlock seven outer regions, each with unique challenges and settings.

-More than a dozen characters each with quests to complete

-Use dreamstones to create & apply custom textures to elements like stone, waterfalls and more…

-Enjoy a magical atmosphere with a focus on exploration & discovery.

-Gather various collectables, such as coins, butterflies, dreamstones and cute Etoi creatures!