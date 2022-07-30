GBA Single-Pak Link – Zapper: One Wicked Cricket

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 30, 2022
0
previous article
Forspoken (PS5/PC) Preview
Single Pak Banner Zapper
Contents

The top-down grid-based gameplay of Zapper: One Wicked Cricket on GBA features 5 different gameplay modes but they are basically just variants of one another. Zipper Soccer and Mega Zipper Soccer are the same only with more bug balls and the other modes are different types of death match options.

Zapper is another forgotten mascot platformer that is basically just Frogger just in bug format and this Single-Pak mode isn’t anything that will light those link cables on fire.

This is Single-Pak link!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGBA
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Crypt of the Serpent King Remastered 4K Edition (Xbox Series X) Rev...
7.0
12
 
Dark Minute: Kira’s Adventure (Switch) Review
2.0
 
Panic Mode (PC) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
R 24 1
Forspoken (PS5/PC) Preview
 
th 5
FIFA 23 (Console/PC) Preview
 
MWII 002 REVEAL TOUT
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Console/PC) Preview
 
R 21
Panic Mode (PC) Review
 
Voltage High Society
Voltage High Society is a 1st person Metroidvania coming to PC soon
View All
Latest News
      
 
Xbox Games with Gold Aug 2022

These are the free Xbox games for August 2022

by SquallSnake on July 28, 2022
Microsoft announcing the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers in August 2022. -Calico ($11.99): Available August 1 to 31-ScourgeBringer ($16.99): Available August 16 to September 15-Saint’s Row 2 ($9.99): Available August 1 [...]
6
 
After Wave Downfall

Arcade shooter After Wave: Downfall coming to consoles soon

by SquallSnake on July 27, 2022
Indie game developer and publisher 7 Raven Studios announced the upcoming release of After Wave: Downfall, an exciting arcade shooter where players battle against monsters and complete various missions with a cool battleship. After Wave: Downfall is [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums