GBA Single-Pak Link – Zapper: One Wicked Cricket

The top-down grid-based gameplay of Zapper: One Wicked Cricket on GBA features 5 different gameplay modes but they are basically just variants of one another. Zipper Soccer and Mega Zipper Soccer are the same only with more bug balls and the other modes are different types of death match options.

Zapper is another forgotten mascot platformer that is basically just Frogger just in bug format and this Single-Pak mode isn’t anything that will light those link cables on fire.

This is Single-Pak link!