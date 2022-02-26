GBA Single-Pak Link – Xevious (Classic NES Series)

by SquallSnake on February 26, 2022
Single Pak Banner Xevious Classic NES
Like the Single-Pak link functionality found in the Classic NES Series version of Pac-Man, the multiplayer option found in the Classic NES Series version of Xevious is a little pointless. Since high scores do not save when linked, players are probably better off just playing the pass-the-console multiplayer option instead.

This is Single-Pak link!

