GBA Single-Pak Link – World Championship Poker

A total of five different card games can be played from one cartridge for up to four players. The avatar selection is a little weird and limited, and there are definitely better card compilations out there, but World Championship Poker could have given you your first taste of the gambling life if you played this when it was originally released.
