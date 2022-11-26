GBA Single-Pak Link – Ultimate Puzzle Games

by SquallSnake on November 26, 2022
GBA Single Pak link Ultimate Puzzle Games
Ultimate Puzzle Games does not have a true Single-Pak link multiplayer mode. Instead, the host GBA can send several puzzles to an empty GBA, all of which can be played until that GBA’s power is shut off. It sends the first 3 puzzles in each category to that stand-by GBA so there is quite a bit of content that gets sent from one short load segment.

