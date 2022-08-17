GBA Single-Pak Link – Tringo

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Mixing the gameboard of Bingo with Tetris pieces, Tringo might be one of the best sleeper hit puzzle games you never played.

The Single-Pak link multiplayer mode up to four player is also really fun. Seriously! I know the screenshots and this video might not make it look like it is anything special but I promise this is a good game and worth connecting those link cables.

This is Single-Pak link!