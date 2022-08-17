GBA Single-Pak Link – Tringo

Mixing the gameboard of Bingo with Tetris pieces, Tringo might be one of the best sleeper hit puzzle games you never played.
The Single-Pak link multiplayer mode up to four player is also really fun. Seriously! I know the screenshots and this video might not make it look like it is anything special but I promise this is a good game and worth connecting those link cables.
This is Single-Pak link!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak Link – ChuChu Rocket!
Sega’s GBA port of the Dreamcast’s ChuChu Rocket! has one of the best Single-Pak multi-boot modes on GBA. Loaded with features, this is one chaotic multiplayer experience all from the use of a single cartridge. Loading this game only takes [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Dr. Mario & Puzzle League
Dr. Mario & Puzzle League doesn’t have a real time single-pak multiplayer mode. Instead, a downloadable trial demo version of either Dr. Mario or Puzzle League can be sent to an open GBA and played until the power turns off. Dr. Mario is like [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Zapper: One Wicked Cricket
The top-down grid-based gameplay of Zapper: One Wicked Cricket on GBA features 5 different gameplay modes but they are basically just variants of one another. Zipper Soccer and Mega Zipper Soccer are the same only with more bug balls and the other modes [...]
Comments