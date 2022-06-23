GBA Single-Pak link – The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron Vs Jimmy Negatron

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

For some reason, there is an Asteroids mini-game Single-Pak link mode found in The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron Vs Jimmy Negatron on Gameboy Advance. Up to four players can compete in a lousy, never fun multi-boot mode. The music loops much too often and each match takes way too long. You might have more fun sitting through chemistry class.

This is Single-Pak link!