GBA Single-Pak link – The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron Vs Jimmy Negatron

For some reason, there is an Asteroids mini-game Single-Pak link mode found in The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron Vs Jimmy Negatron on Gameboy Advance. Up to four players can compete in a lousy, never fun multi-boot mode. The music loops much too often and each match takes way too long. You might have more fun sitting through chemistry class.
