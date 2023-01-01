GBA Single-Pak Link – Sonic Pinball Party

by SquallSnake on January 1, 2023
Single Pak Banner Sonic Pinball Party
Sonic Pinball Party on Gameboy Advance has 3 Single-Pak link multiplayer modes. The first two are fun, fast head-to-head games while the 3rd game is a co-op ladder climb to the top.

See them in action here.

