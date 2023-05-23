GBA Single-Pak Link – Sonic Battle

by SquallSnake on May 23, 2023
Single Pak Banner Sonic Battle
The Single-Pak linkable mini games found in Sonic Battle have a lot going against it: 4 of the 5 games must be unlocked by grinding the single player campaign, all the GBAs including the host must be restarted each time, and none of this games are particularly any fun.

The Minesweeper clone isn’t necessarily entertaining but it is interesting because it a game that is copied to an empty GBA and can be pass along to any number of GBAs.

Sonic Battle’s single player campaign is pretty terrible and none of these multiboot mini games are worth the hassle to unlock or connect link cables.

