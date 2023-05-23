GBA Single-Pak Link – Sonic Battle

The Single-Pak linkable mini games found in Sonic Battle have a lot going against it: 4 of the 5 games must be unlocked by grinding the single player campaign, all the GBAs including the host must be restarted each time, and none of this games are particularly any fun.
The Minesweeper clone isn’t necessarily entertaining but it is interesting because it a game that is copied to an empty GBA and can be pass along to any number of GBAs.
Sonic Battle’s single player campaign is pretty terrible and none of these multiboot mini games are worth the hassle to unlock or connect link cables.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak Link – Robopon 2 Cross & Ring Version
Robopon 2 was available in 2 versions – Ring and Cross. Both versions featured the same Single-Pak Link multiplayer mode that supports 4 players in real time. Mixing a slide puzzle with classic Pipe Dream, the goal is to guide a moving skull to your [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 1: The Table Game Collection
Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 1: The Table Game Collection is the first of 4 Volumes and features 4 Single-Pak linkable multiplayers games: Mahjong, Othello, Shogi, and Hanafuda. Unfortunately, you need to restart all GBAs if you want to switch games [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 3: The Itsudemo Puzzle
Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 3: The Itsudemo Puzzle features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode that supports 4 players. This reaction-based puzzle game has players using a cursor to align stars into rows. It is a very simple yet surprisingly fun [...]
Comments