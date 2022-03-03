GBA Single-Pak Link – Sonic Advance

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The first Sonic Advance game for Gameboy Advance features a Single-Pak link mode for up to 4 players. The gameplay here is simple – collect the more rings than your opponents within a 3 minute time period. Be careful though as spikes can make you drop rings and it is possible to directly attack your opponent. Each player plays as a popular Sonic character from the series; you do not play as different color Sonics, for example. The music is pretty good too.

This is Single-Pak link!