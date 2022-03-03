GBA Single-Pak Link – Sonic Advance

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 3, 2022
10
0
previous article
Improved version of The Mooseman coming to PS5 and XSX soon
Single Pak Banner Sonic Adv
Contents

The first Sonic Advance game for Gameboy Advance features a Single-Pak link mode for up to 4 players. The gameplay here is simple – collect the more rings than your opponents within a 3 minute time period. Be careful though as spikes can make you drop rings and it is possible to directly attack your opponent. Each player plays as a popular Sonic character from the series; you do not play as different color Sonics, for example. The music is pretty good too.

This is Single-Pak link!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGBA
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Moto Roader MC (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
19
 
Music Racer: Ultimate (XSX) Review and stream
4.0
 
Good Knight (PC) Review
8.5
Platforms
 
Zombie Rollerz Pinball Heroes
Tower-defense-meets-pinball title Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes now available
 
Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon
Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon will make its PC debut soon
 
Good Knight PC
Good Knight (PC) Review
 
Grapple Dog
Grapple Dog now available on Switch and PC
 
Matchpoint
Kalypso releases Matchpoint – Tennis Championship trailer
View All
Latest News
      
 
The Mooseman

Improved version of The Mooseman coming to PS5 and XSX soon

by SquallSnake on March 2, 2022
Improved version of The Mooseman game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 16, 2022. Price is $6.99. Xbox Series X|S version got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period. Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for [...]
7
 
Primordia

Adventure game Primordia now available

by SquallSnake on March 2, 2022
Primordia, an adventure game about a philosophical robot on a quest for truth, is now available for Nintendo Switch for $14.99 USD or equivalent. The game has English voices, with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. When humans are [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums