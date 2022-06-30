GBA Single-Pak Link – Sonic Advance 3

by SquallSnake on June 30, 2022
Instead of collecting rings like in Sonic Advance and Sonic Advance 2‘s single-pak link multiplayer mode, Sonic Advance 3 tasks the player with finding and holding a Chao. It doesn’t matter how long you hold it, you just need to be one holding it when the 3 minute timer expires to win.

This is a rather limited experience at best since there is only one stage and playing 1v1 matches are rather uneventful. Even with a full roster of 4 humans connected through link cables, it is doubtful you’ll want to play more than one experimental match even if you enjoy the Sonic series.

