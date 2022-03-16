GBA Single-Pak Link – Sonic Advance 2

Sonic Advance 2’s Single-Pak multiplayer mode is basically a repeat of Sonic’s original GBA release. Whoever collects the most rings within a 3-minute limit is declared the winner. The biggest difference with this sequel’s multi-boot mode is the short looping stage design (at an attempt to make this level seem bigger than it really is). Rings also don’t respawn, all characters have the same abilities, and sometimes the screen glitches out for seemingly no reason. Even dedicated Sonic fans won’t be playing this mode for very long.
