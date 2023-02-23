GBA Single-Pak Link – Rugrats I Gotta Go Party

For a licensed IP, Rugrats I Gotta Go Party has a lot of care put into its presentation. Unfortunately, there the 5 Single-Pak mini games lack replay value and fun; it is not worth the hassle of connecting link cables.
I played this crap so you don’t have to. You’re welcome.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak Link – Minna no Soft Series: Happy Trump 20
Minna no Soft Series: Happy Trump 20 is a Japanese exclusive card game compilation that supports 4 players by only needing 1 copy of the game. Even if you don’t speak Japanese, you can still figure out what to do by clicking around the menu. The [...]
GoldenEye 007 (XSX) – Train level, 00Agent – finally unlocked the Silver PP7 cheat!
After numerous attempts, I finally cleared the incredibly cheap Train level in GoldenEye 007 and unlocked the Silver PP7 Cheat. Not only did I play this numerous times here on this stream, I played it at least a couple dozen offstream. Phew! So frustrating.
Yogi Bear: Great Balloon Blast (GBC, 2000) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE
Mixing the vertical shooter mechanics of Space Invaders, complete with a slowly lowering stack of enemies (balloons in this case), and the Match-3 mechanics of many puzzle games, Yogi Bear: Great Balloon Blast is a quality hidden gem on Nintendo’s [...]
Comments