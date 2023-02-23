GBA Single-Pak Link – Rugrats I Gotta Go Party

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 23, 2023
0
previous article
2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available
GBA Single Pak Rugrats Gotta Go Party
Contents

For a licensed IP, Rugrats I Gotta Go Party has a lot of care put into its presentation. Unfortunately, there the 5 Single-Pak mini games lack replay value and fun; it is not worth the hassle of connecting link cables.

I played this crap so you don’t have to. You’re welcome.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGBA
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Go! Go! Pogo Girl (XSX) Review with stream
7.5
7
 
Albacete Warrior (XSX) Review with stream
4.0
 
Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Planet Cube Edge
2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available
 
Go Go PogoGirl
Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon
 
OIP 10
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) – Review
 
Bright Memory Infinite
FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update
 
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Planet Cube Edge

2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available

by SquallSnake on February 23, 2023
Planet Cube: Edge throws players into a peaceful, cube-shaped world disrupted by an unknown force. While most cubes run to the nearest exit, one square-headed lab technician named Edge finds it in himself to save the world with his abilities to shoot, [...]
2
 
SimAirport 01 press material

SimAirport coming soon to Xbox

by SquallSnake on February 21, 2023
The popular economic strategy SimAirport, previously released on PC, will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles from February 24th. In this game, players take the role of an airport manager overlooking all aspects of its operations. [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums