GBA Single-Pak Link – Rugrats I Gotta Go Party

For a licensed IP, Rugrats I Gotta Go Party has a lot of care put into its presentation. Unfortunately, there the 5 Single-Pak mini games lack replay value and fun; it is not worth the hassle of connecting link cables.

I played this crap so you don’t have to. You’re welcome.