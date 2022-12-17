GBA Single-Pak Link – Revenge of the Smurfs

Revenge of the Smurfs feature a total of 5 Single-Pak linkable mini-games but only one is available by default. Unless you want to suffer through the single player campaign, a code can be entered to unlock the rest. Unfortunately, these mini-games feel like chores and are just not fun. And why are the Smurfs out for revenge?! Seems a little extreme for these tiny blue creatures.
