GBA Single-Pak Link – Revenge of the Smurfs

by SquallSnake on December 17, 2022
GBA Single Pak link YT Revenge of the Smufs
Revenge of the Smurfs feature a total of 5 Single-Pak linkable mini-games but only one is available by default. Unless you want to suffer through the single player campaign, a code can be entered to unlock the rest. Unfortunately, these mini-games feel like chores and are just not fun. And why are the Smurfs out for revenge?! Seems a little extreme for these tiny blue creatures.

