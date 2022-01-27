GBA Single-Pak link – Rayman 3

by SquallSnake on January 27, 2022
Single Pak Banner Rayman 3
Rayman 3′s Single-Pak multiplayer mode is limiting but doesn’t really have any connection to the main single player campaign. This 2-player mode has players controlling a spaceship, using the face buttons to boost and shoot, and the first to five hits wins.

