GBA Single-Pak Link – Rampage Puzzle Attack

by SquallSnake on March 8, 2022
7
0
Single Pak Banner Rampage Puzzle Attack
Rampage Puzzle Attack is sort of like Puyo Puyo, Super Puzzle Fighter II: Turbo, and Tetris Attack in one. The Rampage monsters do not alter the gameplay in anyway and were placed in this game to probably make it more marketable but the Single-Pak Link multiplayer option is pretty fun.

This is Single-Pak link!

