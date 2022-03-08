GBA Single-Pak Link – Rampage Puzzle Attack

Rampage Puzzle Attack is sort of like Puyo Puyo, Super Puzzle Fighter II: Turbo, and Tetris Attack in one. The Rampage monsters do not alter the gameplay in anyway and were placed in this game to probably make it more marketable but the Single-Pak Link multiplayer option is pretty fun.
