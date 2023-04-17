GBA Single-Pak Link – Monster Gate 1 + Monster Gate 2: Dai Inaru Dungeon

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Monster Gate and Monster Gate 2: Dai Inaru Dungeon feature the same Single-Pak link multiplayer mode with the exception of a different playable sprite that has the same moveset.

There were not many Rogue titles on GBA, especially ones that offered a competitive multiboot mode so these two Japan-exclusive titles deserve a lot of credit. This mode is actually pretty fun too!