GBA Single-Pak Link – Monster Gate 1 + Monster Gate 2: Dai Inaru Dungeon

Monster Gate and Monster Gate 2: Dai Inaru Dungeon feature the same Single-Pak link multiplayer mode with the exception of a different playable sprite that has the same moveset.

There were not many Rogue titles on GBA, especially ones that offered a competitive multiboot mode so these two Japan-exclusive titles deserve a lot of credit. This mode is actually pretty fun too!

