GBA Single-Pak Link – Minna no Soft Series: Happy Trump 20

Minna no Soft Series: Happy Trump 20 is a Japanese exclusive card game compilation that supports 4 players by only needing 1 copy of the game.

Even if you don’t speak Japanese, you can still figure out what to do by clicking around the menu. The “bullseye” soundtrack is also rather memorable.