GBA Single-Pak Link – Minna no Soft Series: Happy Trump 20

Minna no Soft Series: Happy Trump 20 is a Japanese exclusive card game compilation that supports 4 players by only needing 1 copy of the game.
Even if you don’t speak Japanese, you can still figure out what to do by clicking around the menu. The “bullseye” soundtrack is also rather memorable.
SquallSnake
About the Author
