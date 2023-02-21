GBA Single-Pak Link – Minna no Soft Series: Happy Trump 20

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 21, 2023
0
previous article
Albacete Warrior (XSX) Review with stream
GBA Single Pak link Minna no Soft Series Happy Trump 20
Contents

Minna no Soft Series: Happy Trump 20 is a Japanese exclusive card game compilation that supports 4 players by only needing 1 copy of the game.

Even if you don’t speak Japanese, you can still figure out what to do by clicking around the menu. The “bullseye” soundtrack is also rather memorable.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGBA
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Albacete Warrior (XSX) Review with stream
4.0
5
 
Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
 
Wanted: Dead (XSX) Review with stream
5.5
Platforms
 
Go Go PogoGirl
Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon
 
OIP 10
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) – Review
 
Bright Memory Infinite
FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update
 
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC) Review
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
View All
Latest News
      
 
Ronius Tale

New NES game Roniu’s Tale available on Switch and physical cart

by SquallSnake on February 17, 2023
Step into the shoes of a hopeless wizard who tried to run away from his problems and found himself in a bigger mess. Help Roniu access his magic and find his way through a deadly dungeon while taking down a plague of enemies hellbent on keeping him [...]
12
 
Gigantosaurus Dino Kart

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart now available

by SquallSnake on February 17, 2023
Outright Games in partnership with Cyber Group Studios announced the release of Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart. The first ever kart racing game in the Gigantosaurus franchise, is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums