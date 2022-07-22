GBA Single-Pak Link – Micro Machines

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Racing quirky toy cars in real life environments. Mario Kart-like weapons. Multiple vehicle types including 4x4s, boats and bikes. And simple top-down gameplay. Man, Micro Machines should have been awesome.

Instead, players must compete against wicked load times including needing to restart all connected GBAs if a new track wants to be played. The AI is also brutal and shows no mercy. Not to mention, the controls are like driving on buttered ice. You are better off trying find your collection of mini racers in your parent’s attic than playing this disappointment.

This is Single-Pak link!