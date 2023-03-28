GBA Single-Pak Link – Mahjong (Keiji) Police

by SquallSnake on March 28, 2023
If you know how to play Mahjong, you will probably enjoy the numerous way to customize the gameplay. There are so many options! However, since the entire game is in Japanese, English speakers will have a tough time learning the rules.

