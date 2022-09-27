GBA Single-Pak Link – Kuru Kuru Kururin

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 27, 2022
0
Single Pak Banner Kuru Kuru Kururin
Contents

Exclusive to Japan and PAL regions, Kuru Kuru Kururin was a GBA launch title in 2001. Despite the early release, this stick spinning simulator has one of the better Single-Pak link multi-boot modes on the system.

Up to 4 players can compete in a race-to-the-finish from 50 levels and a highly customizable handicap system. For a game that revolves around a spinning stick, it is a lot of fun.

This is Single-Pak link!

