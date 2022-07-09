GBA Single-Pak Link – Konami Collector’s Series: Arcade Advanced

by SquallSnake on July 9, 2022
Single Pak Banner Konami Collectors Series Arcade Advance
Contents

A quality and inexpensive compilation, Konami’s GBA arcade cart features a Single-Pak multiplayer option from 4 of the 6 included games: Frogger, Time Pilot, Yie Ar Kung-Fu, and Rush’n Attack.

Although the load times are a little longer, each game plays well and features quality, bite-sized fun. Whether working together in Rush’n Attack, doing the whole “frenemy” thing in Frogger, or competing head-to-head in Yie Ar Kung-Fu, each game features casual charm that fans should appreciate and new comers should enjoy.

This is Single-Pak link!

